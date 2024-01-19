New Delhi: Rajkumar Hirani is a pioneer filmmaker of Indian Cinema who has always hit the right chord with his films and delivered marvelous cinema. His films have always been a mirror to society, and his recently released 'Dunki' starring Shah Rukh Khan is no different. While Dunki is winning the hearts of audiences, the filmmaker indeed comes along with a vast filmography that is well-studded with such cinematic gems. While Rajkumar Hirani has delivered really heart-touching cinema to the audience, his films have achieved a massive milestone by crossing 300 Cr. at the worldwide box office. This is the reason, he is the only director with a 100% successful track record.

So, let's have a look at the films with which the filmmaker has given heartwarming content and has also dominated the box office

1) Dunki

With Dunki, Rajkumar Hirani truly arrived with an immense heartwarming tale of love, friendship, and love for the homeland. Amid the rush of action cinema, the director brought a soft love story that touched the hearts of the audience and left an indelible mark on the hearts of the global level. The film also marks the first collaboration of Rajkumar Hirani with superstar Shah Rukh Khan and these two mavericks of the cinema world indeed gave a film that not only touched the hearts of the audience but also ruled the box office by collecting around 460 Cr. at the worldwide box office.

2) 3 Idiots

Rajkumar Hirani directed 3 Idiots is one of the most significant films of the Indian Cinema. The film starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan won the hearts of the masses, and the storytelling of Rajkumar Hirani was lauded by the audience, and the film even after 15 years of release, looks fresh. The youth-appealing content by the director has etched a special place in the hearts of the masse and it contributed to the box office numbers. The film has created havoc at the global box office with a collection of 460 Cr. worldwide.

3) PK

Rajkumar Hirani truly brought a very fresh narrative to the audience with PK released in 2014. The director touched upon the basic spiritual sentiments of the masses with utmost purity. The film hugely catered to audiences of all age groups and earned massive praise. The film stars a bunch of talented cast Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt, and made a final worldwide gross of 769.89 Cr. at the box office. It currently stands as the 10th highest-grossing Indian film of all time and 12th highest-grossing film in India.

4) Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani truly hit the ball out of the park with the biographical comedy-drama Sanju. Presenting a real-life story, The film chronicles the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, notably focusing on his drug addiction, arrest for his association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, relationship with his father, and acting career. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor as the title character. While the film received unanimous love, it also arrived as a box office phenomenon, with a worldwide gross of over 587 Cr.