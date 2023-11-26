Rajkumar Kohli Prayer Meet Held In Juhu, Sunny Deol, Raj Babbar, Jackie Shroff Attend

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father, breathed his last on November 24 at the age of 93. The veteran filmmaker reportedly suffered a heart attack and fell in the bathroom while he was taking a bath. After he didn't come out of the bathroom for some time, his son Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.



He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.



On Sunday afternoon, a prayer meeting was held in Mumbai which was attended by Raj Kumar Kohli's industry friends. Veteran actor-politician Shatrugan Sinha was pictured outside the venue as he made his way inside to meet the family of the former filmmaker. Actor Sunny Deol was also spotted as he arrived for the prayer meet on Sunday afternoon. Karma actor Jackie Shroff was also spotted at the prayer meet as he was seen greeting Arman Kohli.

Others attending the prayer meet were actors Raj Babbar, Bindu Dara Singh, Golmaal's Mukesh Tiwari among others.



RAJKUMAR KOHLI



Born in 1930, Rajkumar Kohli was famous for directing several Bollywood films such as the 1966 movie 'Dulla Bhatti' and the 1970s film 'Lootera' starring Dara Singh. Other notable films included Reena Roy-Sunil Dutt's 'Nagin' (1976), 'Jaani Dushman' (1979), 'Badle Ki Aag', 'Naukar Biwi Ka' and 'Raaj Tilak' (1984). His films frequently featured actors like Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha and actresses Reena Roy and Anita Raj.



RAJKUMAR KOHLI-ARMAAN KOHLI'S COLLABORATION



In the early 1990s, Rajkumar Kohli introduced his son Armaan Kohli in the multi-starrer action film 'Virodhi' (1992). He directed his son again in 'Aulad Ke Dushman' (1993) and 'Qahar' (1997).



JAANI DUSHMAN: EK ANOKHI KAHANI



After a hiatus, he returned in 2002 and relaunched his son in another film in the style of his classic 1970s films 'Nagin' and 'Jaani Dushman' titled 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani'.



His last film was 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani' which starred actors like Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Manisha Koirala, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi, Aditya Pancholi and Sharad Kapoor. Manisha and Armaan Kohli played the main antagonists in the film. The film was Armaan Kohli's comeback film where he was reintroduced with a new name Munish Kohli.



Before release, 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani' created huge hype due to the use of various special effects, uncommon for the industry at the time, and this film marked Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol's first film together who were two of the biggest action heroes of the last decade.



However, upon release it was a box office disaster and was heavily criticised.



After his Bollywood career failed to take off, Armaan had participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 7' in 2013. He was one of the popular contestants on the show, and was often called out for his aggression. During his stint He became a household name during his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show.



Armaan Kohli was last seen in Salman Khan's family drama film 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'.

