NewsEntertainmentMovies
MONICA O MY DARLING

Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte starrer 'Monica, O My Darling' to be released on THIS date

Rajkummar Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on 'The White Tiger', while Apte has starred in their projects 'Sacred Games', 'Ghoul' and 'Lust Stories'. 

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 11:41 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • The film 'Monica O My Darling' release date has been announced
  • The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role
  • The film has been directed by Vasan Bala

Trending Photos

Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte starrer 'Monica, O My Darling' to be released on THIS date

Mumbai: Vasan Bala's next directorial venture 'Monica, O My Darling' is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The dark comedy drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel.

"Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling," Netflix India posted on Twitter.

Here is the post shared by the official streamers account:

The film marks Bala's third feature directorial after the unreleased 'Peddlers' and the 2018 action-comedy 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. He also directed the short 'Spotlight' in the 'Ray' anthology from Netflix.

Here is the teaser that was shared by the actor Rajkumar Rao:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@rajkummar_rao)

Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on 'The White Tiger', while Apte has starred in their projects 'Sacred Games', 'Ghoul' and 'Lust Stories'. The first trailer of "Monica, O My Darling" was unveiled by Netflix at last month's Tudum event.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022