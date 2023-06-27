Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor Begin Shooting For Stree 2: Tease Fans With Pic

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor reunited to begin work on the Stree sequel and announced the same with a photo from the sets, leaving fans excited and happy. On Monday, the actors shared a goofy picture of themselves as they seemingly dressed up in their respective characters.

Stree took everyone by surprise with its mix of horror and comedy, becoming an unexpected sleeper hit in 2018. It impressed a lot of people and left them laughing. The movie entered the Rs 100-crore club and even today it continues to be adored by fans. However, it ended on an interesting note with several unanswered questions, leaving fans waiting for a sequel. Now, nearly five years later, the lead actors, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, have reunited to shoot for the sequel.

Rajkummar shared a selfie on Instagram with a teasing caption that read, “What will happen when we meet? #Stree and #Purush #Stree2.”

While Shraddha flaunted her million-dollar smile, placing a finger on her cheek, RajKummar hinted at keeping silent, resting his index finger on his lips. Shraddha opted for a simple look, wearing a pink dupatta and minimal makeup, while RajKummar sported a black shirt.

Shraddha later reshared the post on her IG Stories and shared her excitement for the film. "Woh Stree Hai, Woh Chup Nahi Karegi. Chanderi Calling, Excitement Rising," she wrote.

Fans immediately took to the comment section and reacted to the development.

While a fan wrote, “I'm so excited,” another chimed in, saying, “Finally wait over for stree 2.”

"Eagerly waiting," a third fan wrote.

About the Stree franchise

The first instalment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, Stree, was released in 2018 and was a big hit. Recently, makers announced the film's sequel at an event, where the team also enacted a skit to reveal the sequel's release date —August 31, 2024. Apart from RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features actors Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in prominent roles.