Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s ‘Badhaai Do’ poster unveiled, trailer to be out tomorrow!

New Delhi: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’ trailer will be released on Tuesday (January 23). The film is a sequel of the National Award-winning film, ‘Badhaai Ho’ that starred Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra among others. The film will have a theatrical release.

Sharing the poster of the film on Instagram, Bhumi wrote, “Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega ! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited #BadhaaiDoTrailer #BadhaaiDoInCinemas”.

The teaser poster features Rajkummar in a cop uniform as a groom and Bhumi in PT teacher attire as a bride. They both are shown stopping each other from revealing some secret.

Rajkummar and Bhumi will be sharing the screen space for the first time. ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary and produced by Junglee Films.

Besides Rajkummar and Bhumi, the family entertainer also boasts of an ensemble cast featuring seasoned actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, Shashi Bhushan amongst others essaying pivotal roles taking the narrative ahead.