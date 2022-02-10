Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar urge audience to book tickets for comedy-drama 'Badhaai Do'

NEW DELHI: One of the most celebrated movie of this month 'Badhaai Do' is finally coming to theatres. The cast is super excited to bring a unique love story to this season of love. The makers shared a video where Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are seen calling the audience to the theatres.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' is undoubtedly a much-awaited movie of the month. Keeping up the pace of audience excitement, the makers revealed a video where super excited Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar urge the audience to book their tickets as the film is all set to come to theatres on Friday (February 11). With this video, Junglee pictures torched the excitement of the audience and guaranteed unmatched entertainment in this season of love.

Since the trailer is out, the movie has created a buzz in the audience for its unique story. The songs of the movie are also loved by the audience and have proved as a trendsetter in this season. The film is a full package family entertainer.

'Badhaai Do' is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. It is produced by Junglee Pictures, that serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film 'Badhaai Ho'.

'Badhaai Do' releases on February 11 in theatres and is theatrically distributed worldwide by Zee Studios.

