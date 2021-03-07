हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar wrap up family-drama'Badhaai Do' shoot, share photos

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar wrap up family-drama&#039;Badhaai Do&#039; shoot, share photos
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have completed shooting for their upcoming film 'Badhaai Do'. Rajkummar posted two pictures on Instagram posing with Bhumi and the film's director Harshvardhan Kulkarni.

"Out of the sets and straight into your hearts. It`s a WRAP! Can't wait for y'all to see the film! #BadhaaiDo," Rajkummar wrote as the caption.

Bhumi posted the same pictures on the photo-sharing website and wrote: "It's a wrap for Shardul & Sumi. This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film - Pure love for each other, constant laughs and memories for a lifetime #BadhaaiDo "@rajkummar_rao and #harshwardhankulkarni you both are and my entire team - Thank You For Making This Such A Memorable One."

She added that she feels lucky to have worked with them and thanked the entire team of the film.

'Badhaai Do' is the second instalment in the 'Badhaai Ho' franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, this one will see Bhumi team with Rajkummar to take the franchise forward. Rajkummar will be seen in the role of 'Shardul', a policeman where Bhumi will play Sumi, a physical education teacher.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy 'Hunterr' (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote 'Badhaai Ho'.

