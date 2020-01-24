Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha's 'Chhalaang' first look poster out!

New Delhi: Talented Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha are ready to entice the viewers with their fresh on-screen pairing in 'Chhalaang'. The film is helmed by Hansal Mehta and happens to be a black comedy.

Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: #RajkummarRao and #NushratBharucha... First look poster of #Chhalaang... Directed by Hansal Mehta... Produced by #AjayDevgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... TSeries presentation... 13 March 2020 release.

#RajkummarRao and #NushratBharucha... First look poster of #Chhalaang... Directed by Hansal Mehta... Produced by #AjayDevgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg... TSeries presentation... 13 March 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/vZ6887gpsN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2020

'Chhalaang' is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg respectively. The film will hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

This is the first time that Rajkummar and Nushrat have been paired together on-screen. The movie was earlier titled ''Turram Khan'. The story is based in Uttar Pradesh and brings back the super hit duo of Rajkummar and director Hansal Mehta.

The first look poster looks intriguing and has created a flutter on social media already.