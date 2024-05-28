Advertisement
Rajkummar Rao’s 'Srikanth' Continues A Successful Run At Box Office, Inches Closer To Rs 45 Crore

The film, which is nearing Rs 45 crore mark at the box office, is definitely enjoying a thunderous run by keeping the ticket counters ringing. 

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao has proven himself to be the most power packed performer in Bollywood with his latest release 'Srikanth', which is continuing to keep the audience engaged and entertained. The film, which is nearing Rs 45 crore mark at the box office, is definitely enjoying a thunderous run by keeping the ticket counters ringing. Rao has proven his versatility by pulling off the role of a visually impaired industrialist, turning the theatres into stadiums. While Rao is basking in the success of 'Srikanth', he is already gearing up for the release of his next 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

May is surely turning out to be Rao's month. While 'Srikanth' saw Rajkummar Rao playing the role of Srikanth Bolla, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' will see him in a lighthearted role of Mahendra Mahi. From playing a challenging role in 'Srikanth' to transforming into 'Mahendra Mahi', Rao has proven his range as an actor, and has left the audience mighty impressed. With two releases in May, a few more heading to theatres later this year and several projects in shooting phase, Rao has proven to be the busiest actor of the season!

The actor's 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is slated to hit the theatres on May 31. He will reprise his role of 'Vicky' in the horror comedy 'Stree 2'. The actor will also be seen in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' with Triptii Dimri, which is set to release later this year. 

