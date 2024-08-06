Advertisement
Rajkummar Rao Unveils Romantic Track 'Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum' From 'Stree 2'

Rajkumar Rao has unveiled another romantic track from the film, titled 'Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao Unveils Romantic Track 'Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum' From ‘Stree 2’ Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Rajkumar Rao, recently taking over the internet with his energetic dance moves in ‘Stree 2’ song 'Aayi Nai', has unveiled another romantic number from the film, titled 'Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum', which promises to captivate audiences. The song, featuring Rao alongside Shraddha Kapoor, showcases their palpable on-screen chemistry and highlights Rao's exceptional talent in depicting the innocence of love. This performance further cements his reputation as one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

The track is sung by Varun Jain, Shilpa Rao, and Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Following the enthusiastic reception of ‘Aayi Nai’ and ‘Aaj Ki Raat,’ which have been well-received for Rao’s dance moves and its chart-topping success, respectively, 'Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum' adds another layer of excitement to the film’s soundtrack.

‘Stree 2,’ which marks Rajkummar Rao’s return to Maddock Films’ popular horror-comedy universe, is set to hit theaters on August 15. After his notable successes with ‘Srikanth’ and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi,’ Rao is poised for a box office hat-trick with this much-anticipated sequel. The film is expected to be his biggest hit to date. Additionally, Rao will also be seen in the upcoming film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.’

