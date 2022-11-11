topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
MONICA O MY DARLING

Rajkummar Rao's 'Monica O My Darling' is a MUST watch, here are the reasons!

The actor’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see him essay the role of Jayant ever since the trailer of Monica O My Darling was released and now the wait is finally over!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The actor’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see him essay the role of Jayant ever since the trailer of Monica O My Darling was released and now the wait is finally over!
  • The film released on OTT today and it's a must-watch because it’s a new genre of film.
  • And if Rajkummar’s trajectory tells us anything is that just like he’s added his own magic to every character he’s played, be it Ludo, Stree, or Badhaai Do, he’s done the same as Jayant in Monica O My Darling.

Trending Photos

Rajkummar Rao's 'Monica O My Darling' is a MUST watch, here are the reasons!

New Delhi: Everyone knows Rajkummar Rao is a powerhouse when it comes to delivering exceptional performances. He has delivered steady hits over the years that have also made him one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. 

The actor’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see him essay the role of Jayant ever since the trailer of Monica O My Darling was released and now the wait is finally over!

The film released on OTT today and it's a must-watch because it’s a new genre of film. And if Rajkummar’s trajectory tells us anything is that just like he’s added his own magic to every character he’s played, be it Ludo, Stree, or Badhaai Do, he’s done the same as Jayant in Monica O My Darling.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Rajkummar has had a tremendous year with the success of Badhaai Do, which fetched him multiple awards. Followed by HIT, which saw a lot of appreciation for his performance, and just last night, Rajkummar Rao was felicitated with the ‘Progressive Powerhouse Award’ at a prestigious awards function.

Live Tv

Monica O My DarlingMonica O My Darling on NetflixRajkummar RaoHuma QureshiRadhika Apte

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup