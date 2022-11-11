Rajkummar Rao's 'Monica O My Darling' is a MUST watch, here are the reasons!

New Delhi: Everyone knows Rajkummar Rao is a powerhouse when it comes to delivering exceptional performances. He has delivered steady hits over the years that have also made him one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood.

The actor’s fans have been eagerly waiting to see him essay the role of Jayant ever since the trailer of Monica O My Darling was released and now the wait is finally over!

The film released on OTT today and it's a must-watch because it’s a new genre of film. And if Rajkummar’s trajectory tells us anything is that just like he’s added his own magic to every character he’s played, be it Ludo, Stree, or Badhaai Do, he’s done the same as Jayant in Monica O My Darling.

Rajkummar has had a tremendous year with the success of Badhaai Do, which fetched him multiple awards. Followed by HIT, which saw a lot of appreciation for his performance, and just last night, Rajkummar Rao was felicitated with the ‘Progressive Powerhouse Award’ at a prestigious awards function.