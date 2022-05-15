New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav, who will be sharing screen space with actor Kartik Aaryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is all praises for him. The horror comedy will be released on the 20th of May and also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu.Rajpal Yadav was also part of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. In the second instalment of the film,he will reprise his popular role of Chhota Pandit.

Sharing his experience of working with Kartik Aaryan, Rajpal shared, "The experience of working with Kartik was great. Haste khelte Kartik ne iss film mein kaam kiya hai."

He further added, "It was a challenging role for Kartik but believe me, he has done a fantastic job. When we met on the first day, it didn't feel even for a moment like we've not met before. Even though we worked for the first time, it felt like we've known each other for many years. Aisa laga hriday se ek dusre ko bahut pehle se pyaar karte hai. Kartik's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will definitely touch the hearts of the audience. His performance in the climax is one of the major highlights of the film."

Apart from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, Kartik will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and another untitled project by Sajid Nadiadwala.