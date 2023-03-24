Late Raju Srivastav's Iconic Comedy To Kunal Kemmu's Family Drama, 5 Reasons To Binge-Watch 'Kanjoos Makhichoos'

New Delhi: After a stressful day at work, all one wants to do is chill, unwind and relax. And that’s when comedy movies come in help. It is one of the most celebrated genres of all time as a humorous comedy film or a series will instantly cheer up your mood. From situational to slapstick comedies, filmmakers around the world keep experimenting with funny content that makes us laugh out loud. Sometimes, a few laughs are what one needs to forget the real world for a while.

So, if you are looking for light-hearted moments these days, we suggest you watch ZEE5’s latest film ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ right now.

Let’s have a look at why we feel ‘Kanjoos Makhichoos’ is a must in your binge-watch list:

1. The movie has a star-studded cast with wholesome comedy and entertainment. The film stars the best comedy actor Kunal Kemmu and some supremely seasoned and personified actors like Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra and Alka Amin.

2. Ace comedian late Raju Srivastav! This film marks the last film that the audience gets to watch! If not for anything else, you should definitely watch the film for him on screen for the very last time.



3. Extremely funny dialogues with endless humor which promises to make you laugh out loud! Getting the dialogue delivery right for the jokes to land is the most important factor for any comedy and trust us, this film does succeed at it!

4. The storyline of this film is unique and is never seen before on screen. This film is a breath of fresh air with its unpredictable funny dialogues and situations.



5. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play ‘Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo’. After the success of the play, Director Vipul Mehta brings this play on screen for the audience with double the laughter and entertainment.

Watch Kanjoos Makhichoos right now only on ZEE5.