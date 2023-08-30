Raksha Bandhan 2023: Add These Soulful Tracks To Your Playlist For A Memorable Celebration

New Delhi: Celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with these classic Bollywood hits this year. Melodies, like Sachin-Jigar's "Beni," Arijit Singh's "Dhaagon Se Baandhaa," Himesh Reshammiya's "Raksha Bandhan," Shreya Ghoshal's "Ek Hazzaro mi meri Bhena hai," and Darshan Raval's rendition of "Phoolon Ka Taron Ka," perfectly capture the emotions of protection, love, and cherished memories that define Raksha Bandhan. Let the music and lyrics take you on a journey of sibling love and unity.

Beni by Sachin-Jigar

This emotional Raksha Bandhan song by Sachin-Jigar shows the emotion of the sibling bond. The lyrics beautifully convey the feelings of protection, love, and an everlasting connection between a brother and sister. The music adds a heartfelt touch, making it an ideal track for remembering this memorable occasion.The lyrics and tune effectively represent the emotions and moments shared between a brother and sister.



Dhaagon Se Baandhaa by Arijit Singh

In this song, Arijit Singh's lovely voice brings out the feelings of Raksha Bandhan. The lyrics highlight the traditions and meaning of tying the rakhi, which represents an unbreakable bond between siblings. The song's calming melody brings about thoughts of memory and love.

Raksha Bandhan by Himesh Reshammiya

His performance of "Raksha Bandhan" by Himesh Reshammiya is a heartfelt tribute to the celebration. The words of the song discuss the protection and care a brother promises to his sister, as well as the memories they share. The music adds a traditional touch, turning it into a heartfelt hymn to sibling love.

Ek Hazzaro mi meri Bhena hai by Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal's rendition of "Ek Hazzaro mi meri Bhena hai" encapsulates the inseparable bond between sisters. The song's lyrical depth and Shreya's soulful vocals create a heartwarming tribute to the unbreakable connection siblings share. With its emotional resonance, the track beautifully captures the essence of Raksha Bandhan and the love that transcends time.

Phoolon Ka Taron Ka by Darshan Raval

Darshan Raval's rendition of "Phoolon Ka Taron Ka" is a timeless Raksha Bandhan classic that has touched hearts for generations. The song's nostalgic charm and Darshan's soulful voice evoke feelings of affection and nostalgia. As a celebration of the sibling bond, the song's lyrics and melody continue to remind us of the enduring love that defines Raksha Bandhan.