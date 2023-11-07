Rakul Preet Singh Begins Shooting For New Project, Shares Sneak Peek From Morning Shoot

NEW DELHI: Actress Rakul Preet Singh has ignited the excitement of her fans as she embarks on the shooting journey of her next big project. With fans eagerly waiting to learn more about this film, Rakul took to her social media to share a sneak peek from her morning shoot, leaving her admirers in a state of heightened curiosity.

The film's details have been kept tightly under wraps, adding to the intrigue surrounding what could be another remarkable addition to her already illustrious filmography.

Taking to social media, Rakul Preet Singh treated her followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her morning shoot, giving them a taste of the magic she is currently brewing on set. She writes, "Morning shoots. Days I really crave coffee and make do with decaf."

Checkout: https://instagram.com/stories/rakulpreet/3230470482137130673?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==

As the actress delves into this new venture, the industry remains on tenterhooks, eager to see whats next for Rakul Preet Singh. The actress has enjoyed a fruitful year with several back to back releases with 'Chhatriwali' amongst many others and is now looking forward for new projects.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in 'Indian 2' and 'Ayalaan' as well as an untitled film.