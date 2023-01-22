Rakul Preet Singh is super grateful for the love and reviews by fans on her recent release 'Chhatriwali'

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh has consistently demonstrated her talent as a performer and actress. The young star has much to be happy about because, in addition to having 5 back-to-back releases in 2022, she also kicked off 2023 with a bang by giving an outstanding performance in the recently released film "Chhatriwali."

Essaying the role of a quality control head who goes on a mission to change society and educate young minds, Rakul was praised for her sensitive and powerful depiction in the movie, making an impact without being preachy.

Says Rakul Preet Singh, “I am really overwhelmed with the amazing response 'Chhatriwali' has been receiving from the audience. It is an extremely special film for me and I believe for the audience too. With this film, I got the chance to address issues that throw light on aspects that we usually don't talk about. I loved the way the viewers are receiving the subject of the film. I'm glad our message is well delivered to the audience”.

Rakul Preet Singh has always gravitated towards strong subjects and quality content, the last being Doctor G. Her choices have been praised as much as her performances. In ‘Chhatriwali’ it was pleasant to see her shouldering such subject full film.

The actress is ready to continue her dream run with some intriguing projects in Bollywood and the South after capturing hearts in "Chhatriwali."