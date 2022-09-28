Rakul Preet Singh shares her experience of working in ‘Doctor G’, says, ‘I have never held such a newborn baby’ - Watch

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming medical campus comedy-drama 'Doctor G' has been treating the fans with melodies from the film and are here with a video to take us behind the scenes from the sets of Doctor G, with Dr. Fatima Siddiqui aka Rakul Preet Singh. Be it her excitement of playing a doctor's character on the screen to her experience of holding a newborn baby, here comes a video capturing Rakul's fun moments from the sets of 'Doctor G'.

After having seen a fun-filled journey of a hopeful orthopaedic who turns gynecologist and the struggles he faces being the only male doctor in a class full of women, in the trailer, the audience is very excited to watch more of this campus comedy-drama. While raising the anticipation of the film, the makers are here with a BTS video that captures the lead cast Rakul Preet Singh and her time on the sets while playing her character of Dr. Fatima Siddiqui.

The film has certainly come as a very special one as Rakul will be playing the character of a doctor for the first time. While Rakul was seen having a great time on the sets, she can be seen saying "From day one, when I first heard the narration to signing the film, to doing the readings, it’s been very special." The actress also had a first-time life experience of holding a newborn baby as she added, "I have never held such a newborn baby" during the shoot of the film.

Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh, and Anubhuti Kashyap Doctor G is set to release in theatres on October 14. Junglee Pictures’ upcoming slate also includes ‘Woh Ladaki Hai Kahan?’, ‘Dosa King’, ‘Ulajh’ and ‘Click Shankar’ to name a few.