Ram Charan, Jr NTR's magnum opus 'RRR' roars at Box Office, collects Rs 611 crore in 5 days

Mumbai: SS Rajamouli's epic period-action drama 'RRR', which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, has now collected Rs 611 crore worldwide in gross figures, and is still unstoppable. T

Produced by DVV Entertainment, the film was theatrically released across the globe last week in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Sound, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

According to the makers, 'RRR' has collected Rs 474 crore in its overall India numbers. The Hindi dubbed version alone has fetched Rs 107 crore.

A pre-Independence fictional story, the big-budget spectacle drama also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special appearances.

For the unversed, 'RRR' is SS Rajamouli's directorial. The film is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, 'RRR' was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which has been deferred multiple times due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

'RRR' was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, but was delayed several times due to production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.