Ramayana: Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Drops Major Hint On Who Plays Laksham In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Ram left the audience curious to watch Ramayana. The Animal star’s next Ramayana has been the talk of the town for quite a time now. But lately casting director Mukesh Chhabra has been spilling a lot of beans about the film that will leave you even more excited.

Talking about casting Ranbir as Lord Ram, Mukesh Chhabra revealed Nitesh Tiwari was sure to only have him in the film,” bhai had decided to cast Ranbir very early in the process, and once you watch the film, you’ll see why it’s such apt casting. I think the actors I’ve worked with the most in my career are Ranbir and Rajkummar Rao. Nobody can beat Ranbir when it comes to acting… He’s very neutral about it. He doesn’t bother too much about hits and flops. All he’s concerned about is acting”, he told to Ranveer Allabadia on his show.

Many actors refused to do Laksham’s role in Ramayana.

Further revealing about finding Laksham, Mukesh Chhabra said,” We’ve found a lovely actor for Lakshman. A lot of people auditioned for the role. But I’m very happy with the actor we’ve gone with, this is going to be his first film in Bollywood. It was the last role we cast. We’ve chosen a young actor who has worked a lot in television; he’s a lovely guy. We couldn’t have found a better Lakshman. I’m very happy that the people we’d initially approached all said no. Two or three people said no, because they think that Ram and Lakshman will always have to be together.”

Ramayana shooting has kick-started and reportedly, Sunny Deol will play Hanuman, Yash as Raavan and Sai Pallavi as Sita.