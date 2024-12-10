Ramayana: Sunny Deol Confirms Being A Part Of The Film; Reveals They Are Trying To Make It Like Avatar

Mumbai: The highly anticipated epic project Ramayana is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic ventures in Indian cinema. After Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol confirmed his involvement in the film, revealing that the project is being developed on a grand scale, akin to Hollywood masterpieces like Avatar and Planet of the Apes.

In an interview with Screen, Sunny Deol shared insights about the ambitious approach behind Ramayana, stating, “It’s a long project because they’re trying to make it the way Avatar and Planet of the Apes were made. All those technicians are a part of it. The writer and director are very clear about the way it has to be and how the characters should be presented.”

While Deol did not confirm if he would be portraying Hanuman in the Ranbir Kapoor-led film, fans are speculating about his role.

Ranbir Kapoor, who will essay the role of Lord Ram, recently opened up about his experience working on the film. The actor expressed his gratitude and excitement, calling it a dream come true. Speaking about his role at the Red Sea film festival in Jeddah, Ranbir said,” It has two parts. I have finished the shooting of Part 1 and will shoot Part 2 soon. Just to be a part of that story, I am so humbled to essay Ram’s role. It’s a dream for me. It’s a film that has everything. It teaches what Indian culture is about — family dynamics and husband-wife dynamics”.

Ranbir who confirmed that the film will be released in two parts created quite a stir on the internet with the leaked pictures of him as Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita in the magnum opus.

Ravi Dubey has also joined the stellar cast and confirmed that he will portray Laxman in the film. Dubey expressed his honour in being part of such a monumental project and acknowledged the responsibility of bringing to life a character as revered as Laxman.

Ramayana is expected to redefine Indian cinema with its extensive use of advanced visual effects and world-class technology. The film aims to blend Indian mythology with cutting-edge cinematic techniques, promising an immersive viewing experience as per the Gadar 2 star.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced on a grand scale, Ramayana features an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Yash, Sai Palli and Ravi Dubey, with more names expected to be revealed soon.