Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Release Date Announced - Highly Anticipated Anime Epic To Open In Cinemas

New Delhi: The wait is over! Fans of ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’, the iconic anime adaptation of Valmiki’s timeless epic, can finally mark their calendars. Geek Pictures India has announced that the much-anticipated film will release in theatres across India on January 24, 2025.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama Release

In what promises to be a spectacular debut, Ramayana: ‘’The Legend of Prince Rama’’ will be showcased in a brilliant 4K remaster with enhanced audio, offering an unprecedented and deeply engaging cinematic experience. For the first time, audiences can enjoy the saga in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu along with the original English version. Ahead of this release, Geek Pictures India will be dropping the trailer on January 10th, 2025.

Speaking about the release, Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures India, said: "Ramayana is not just a story—it is a legacy that continues to inspire people across generations. At Geek Pictures India, we are deeply honoured to introduce this beloved epic to fans and newcomers alike. By collaborating with the best in the industry and presenting it in multiple languages, we aim to ensure this timeless tale touches hearts across every corner of India. This is more than a film—it’s a celebration of our culture that bridges generations, showcasing India’s heritage through the unparalleled artistry of Japanese anime."

In a landmark move, legendary screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad, known for his stellar blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and RRR, has overseen the creative adaptation of the new versions of the film. His vision ensures that the film remains true to the essence of the Ramayana while resonating powerfully with contemporary audiences.

With this release, ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ is set to create a cultural moment, reaching new audiences in regions where Japanese anime has never been screened before. It brings together India’s timeless heritage with the artistic brilliance of Japanese animation, showcasing the best of both worlds.

Get ready to experience this epic journey of love, valor, and righteousness like never before, on January 24, 2025. The film is distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.