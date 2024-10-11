Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2805739https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ramayana-the-legend-of-prince-rama-release-rescheduled-due-to-this-reason-2805739.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RAMAYANA: THE LEGEND OF PRINCE RAMA

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ Release Rescheduled Due To THIS Reason

Geek Pictures Reschedules ‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ to Ensure Wider Reach Across India

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ Release Rescheduled Due To THIS Reason Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much awaited animated series 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' is a landmark in storytelling, weaving together themes of enduring relationships, the triumph of good over evil, the harmonious connection between nature and living beings and, above all, the values of friendship and trust. With anticipation running high following the release of the teaser and posters, the filmmakers have made the decision to reschedule the release, ensuring the film reaches a wider audience and makes the impact it deserves.

In an official note shared via social media, the team confirmed that the film’s release, originally scheduled for October 18th, will now be adjusted. The announcement reads:

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. This cinematic masterpiece combines the richness of Indian culture with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed theatrically across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the film promises to captivate audiences nationwide.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Do Attacks Happen During Hindu Festivals?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Government’s Big Move for Kumbh 2025 Security
DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah’s Changing Stance on Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi CM Residence Controversy: No Chair, No Bungalow
DNA Video
DNA: Congress’ Loss in Haryana and Its Impact on INDIA Alliance
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there a ruckus over Garba?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Hezbollah afraid of Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s New Prison Rule and Devotion to Goddess Durga
DNA Video
DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos in Garba Pandals: Tilak Rules and Bouncers Clash with Police
NEWS ON ONE CLICK