'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ Release Rescheduled Due To THIS Reason

New Delhi: The much awaited animated series 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' is a landmark in storytelling, weaving together themes of enduring relationships, the triumph of good over evil, the harmonious connection between nature and living beings and, above all, the values of friendship and trust. With anticipation running high following the release of the teaser and posters, the filmmakers have made the decision to reschedule the release, ensuring the film reaches a wider audience and makes the impact it deserves.

In an official note shared via social media, the team confirmed that the film’s release, originally scheduled for October 18th, will now be adjusted. The announcement reads:

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. This cinematic masterpiece combines the richness of Indian culture with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed theatrically across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment, the film promises to captivate audiences nationwide.