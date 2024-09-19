Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama To Release In India In 4K On THIS Date!

New Delhi: The highly anticipated anime film Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is set to make its theatrical debut across India, releasing in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. The teaser and the poster was unveiled by Geek Pictures India and it has already stirred excitement among fans. Adding to the film's grandeur, legendary screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad, known for cinematic blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has contributed his creative vision to this adaptation.

“The Ramayana in anime is a groundbreaking testament to the strength of Indo-Japan collaborations. This fresh, dynamic portrayal of the timeless legend of Ram will undoubtedly strike a chord with audiences across all regions and age groups, bringing this epic to life in a way that’s never been seen before“ said Arjun Aggarwal, the co-founder of Geek Pictures India.

The Legend of Prince Rama, releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide.