Ramayana: This Is Reason Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Cast As Lord Ram, Reveals Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. There was a lot of debate around the actor portraying the role of Lord Ram in the film. Many raised their objections over RK's portrayal of Ram and questioned if he would be convincing enough. And now the casting director Mukesh Chhabra in his latest interview spoke about why they cast Ranbir in the film as Lord Ram.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Mukesh said," Uske chehre pe calmness hai, woh toh chahiye thi na...Nitesh (Tiwari) ne bahot pehle hi soch lia tha unko. Ye bahot sahi decision hai. Wo aapko maloom chalega film aane ke baad".

Check out the old video of Ranbir Kapoor working hard for his physical transformation to the play Lord Ram.

Apparently, Ranbir Kapoor working really hard for his preparation for the role of bhagwan Ram in the Ramayana epic.



What do you think about his approach?pic.twitter.com/ykpqpuSRvJ — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 10, 2024

The casting director showed his immense confidence for Ranbir and indeed when the first look of Ranbir as Lord Ram along with Sai Pallavi as Sita was leaked; netizens showered praise and expressed their excitement.

Ranbir Kapoor went through a massive transformation to play Lord Ram, the actor had quit alcohol and non-vegetarian diet till he portrayed the role. The film is a three-part saga and Nitesh Tiwari is going to show magic like never before.