Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2780655https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ramayana-this-is-reason-why-ranbir-kapoor-is-cast-as-lord-ram-reveals-casting-director-mukesh-chhabra-2780655.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
RAMAYANA

Ramayana: This Is Reason Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Cast As Lord Ram, Reveals Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra reveals the real reason for casting Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2024, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ramayana: This Is Reason Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Cast As Lord Ram, Reveals Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. There was a lot of debate around the actor portraying the role of Lord Ram in the film. Many raised their objections over RK's portrayal of Ram and questioned if he would be convincing enough. And now the casting director Mukesh Chhabra in his latest interview spoke about why they cast Ranbir in the film as Lord Ram.

Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Mukesh said," Uske chehre pe calmness hai, woh toh chahiye thi na...Nitesh (Tiwari) ne bahot pehle hi soch lia tha unko. Ye bahot sahi decision hai. Wo aapko maloom chalega film aane ke baad".

Check out the old video of Ranbir Kapoor working hard for his physical transformation to the play Lord Ram.

The casting director showed his immense confidence for Ranbir and indeed when the first look of Ranbir as Lord Ram along with Sai Pallavi as Sita was leaked; netizens showered praise and expressed their excitement.

Ranbir Kapoor went through a massive transformation to play Lord Ram, the actor had quit alcohol and non-vegetarian diet till he portrayed the role. The film is a three-part saga and Nitesh Tiwari is going to show magic like never before. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
DNA Video
DNA: NASA astronaut shares video of International Space Station
DNA Video
DNA: Is role of 'former principal' suspicious in Kolkata doctor rape-murder?
DNA Video
DNA: Government's ultimatum on madrasas!
DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?