New Delhi: Since launching its weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists in 2021, Netflix has provided more information about what people are watching than any other streamer except YouTube. And now they believe it’s time to go further.

Starting today Netflix will publish ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ twice a year. This is a comprehensive report of what people watched on Netflix over six months, including:

1. Hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours.

2. The premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film; and Whether a title was available globally.

In total, this report covers more than 18,000 titles — representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix — and nearly 100 billion hours viewed.

Over 60% of Netflix titles released between January and June 2023 appeared on Netflix’s weekly Top 10 lists. So, while this report is broader in scope, the trends reflected in it are very similar to those in the Top 10 lists, including:

1. The strength of returning favorites like Ginny & Georgia, Alice in Borderland, The Marked Heart, Outer Banks, You, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, XO Kitty and film sequels Murder Mystery 2 and Extraction 2.

2. The popularity of new series like The Night Agent, The Diplomat, Beef, The Glory, Alpha Males, FUBAR and Fake Profile, which generate huge audiences and fandoms.

3. The size of the audience of Netflix films across every genre including The Mother, Luther: The Fallen Sun, You People, AKA, ¡Que viva México! and Hunger.

4. The enthusiasm for non-English stories, which generated 30% of all viewing.

The only Indian program that made it to the top 400 was the action crime drama Rana Naidu which was released on March 10. 2023. It was streamed for 4,63,00,000 (forty-six million three hundred thousand) hours.

The staying power of titles on Netflix, which extends well beyond their premieres. All Quiet on the Western Front, for example, debuted in October 2022 and generated 80M hours viewed between January and June; and the demand for older, licensed titles, which generates tremendous value for Netflix members and for rights holders.

When Reading The Report, It’s Important To Remember: Success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes and is not determined by hours viewed alone. Netflix have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It’s all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience — and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title; and to compare between titles it’s best to use Netflix’s weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists, which consider run times and premiere dates.

This is a big step forward for Netflix and OTT industry. Netflix believes the viewing information in this report — combined with weekly Top 10 and Most Popular lists — will give creators and the industry deeper insights into the audiences, and what resonates with them.