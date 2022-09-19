Ranbir-Alia starrer Brahmastra enjoys SUPER SUNDAY at box office, enters Rs 200 crore club!

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ has managed to wow the audience with its amazing VFX, special effects and music and this is showing in the film’s box office collections. According to early estimates, the film collected around Rs 16.25 to 17.25 crore on Day 10 thereby taking its total domestic collection to Rs 210 crore. This has been one of the best performances at the box office in the pandemic times.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor also revealed in an interview that people are assuming all wrong about the budget of ‘Brahmastra’ as the assets will be used for all three parts in the trilogy. Earlier, there were rumours that the budget of ‘Brahmastra’ has been around Rs 410 crore. Kangana Ranaut even claimed that it has been made on a budget of Rs 650 crore.

While the film is being panned for its average story and poor dialogues, it has been hailed by the audience for the stunning VFX and special effects. Fans are also praising the performance of Mouni Roy for her portrayal of the Queen of Darkness ‘Junoon’ in the film.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ is the first film in a planned trilogy. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in prominent roles. Mouni Roy plays the antagonist ‘Junoon’ in the film. Apart from this, the film has a cameo by superstar Shah Rukh Khan who plays Vanarastra in the film. Netizens also seem to have spotted Deepika Padukone as Jalastra in one of the stills from the film.

The film has been produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions and is currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.