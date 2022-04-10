New Delhi: As news of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is spreading like wildfire, their close friend and director Ayan Mukerji seems to confirm it as he releases their first poster together from the upcoming film ‘Brahamastra’ and writes ‘The Time feels Right for it…There is some extra love in the air these days’. It was during the shooting of the film that the two started dating each other.

Penning a long note Ayan wrote, “Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love – that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster. The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! :).”

He further added, “And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love – The Greatest Astra!”

After much delay, Brahmastra is all set to release on September 9, this year. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Reacting to Ayan’s post, Alia Bhatt commented, “Ummmm caption” with multiple red heart emojis.

Earlier, Alia’s half brother Rahul Bhatt also confirmed her wedding to ETimes and shared, “Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies”.

However, both Alia and Ranbir have remained tight-lipped on it. Ranbir had earlier told NDTV that he has all the intentions of getting married to Alia Bhatt and hopefully soon but he would not reveal the date to media.

The couple began dating in 2017 and made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.