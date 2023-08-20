Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Pose For Paps Before Leaving For Vacation, Netizens Claim 'Couple Look Upset After Marriage'

Mumbai: Bollywood's star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were captured by the camerapersons stationed outside Mumbai airport on Saturday night as the duo jetted out of Mumbai together. A video shared from paparazzo account showed Alia and Ranbir arriving at the airport together. Both were dressed up casually and held each other close as they pose for the cameras.

For the travel, Ranbir was dressed up in a blue jacket, matching pants and white sneakers. He also wore a beanie and carried a backpack. Alia opted for a white top, matching trousers, and a denim jacket. She also wore white sneakers and opted for a stylish sling bag. While Alia flaunted her bright smile, while her husband Ranbir maintained a serious expression. As per reports, the actor couple is going for a vacation to an undisclosed location.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Leave For Undisclosed Vacation

Soon after the video was shared, fans took to the comment section and wrote, "They are the only couple who want to pose for the paps. No other bolly couple do this everytime they are spotted together. No one gives a f**** if u just walk off. These two have got married only for attention"; "fake"; "They both look upset. Looks like a fight happened before," said another.

"Ranbir ki alia se shadi k baad smile kaha chli gyi he," wrote another fan.

"Ranbir regrets not marrying Katrina," wrote another user.

Ranbir and Alia dated each other for almost five years before they took the plunge on April 14, 2022, in a traditional Hindu ceremony at their residence in Mumbai. In November 2022, she gave birth to their daughter Raha Kapoor. The duo met and fell in love with each other during the shooting of 'Brahmastra'. While Ranbir was previously in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Alia had dated Sidharth Malhotra.

On the work front, Alia recently received accolades for her performance in Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. She recently made her Hollywood debut with the action film 'Heart of Stone' in the Netflix original. She will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Ranbir will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller film 'Animal', which is slated for release on December 1, 2023.