Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted outside Luv Ranjan's residence. Is new film on cards?

New Delhi: Bollywood rumoured lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recently returned from their New York vacation, are back to work. On Monday evening, the adorable couple was snapped outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's Juhu residence.

The duo sat inside Ranbir's car and looked relaxed in each other's company. While Alia was seen in a blue sweatshirt with no makeup look, Ranbir opted for a red tee and his trademark cap. Take a look at their pictures below:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Ranbir is collaborating with 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame Luv Ranjan for an untitled action-thriller film, which will also feature actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. Going by the reports, Ajay and Ranbir will be playing father-son in the film.

Earlier, there were reports that the makers had cast Deepika Padukone as the female lead opposite Ranbir. And while there has been no confirmation from the makers, the reports elated Ranbir and Deepika's fans who have been longing to see their favourite couple share a frame on the silver screen.

However, going by the latest pictures, we wonder if Alia is being considered by the makers to play the leading lady opposite RK in Luv Ranjan's directorial.

Meanwhile, the film is expected to go on floors towards the end of the year.

Speaking of Alia, she has 'Brahmastra', 'Sadak 2' and 'Takht' in her kitty. Her last release 'Kalank', starring Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha turned out to be a did at the Box Office.