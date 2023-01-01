topStoriesenglish
Ranbir Kapoor looks fierce in 'Animal' first look, fans cannot keep calm!

On Sunday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of `Animal` took to his Instagram handle and dropped the `killer` first look of Ranbir Kapoor. The crime drama flick undoubtedly features Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 08:52 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • And it`s no more a secret... Ranbir Kapoor`s first look from the highly anticipated flick is out!
  • The first look poster of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-helmed flick was unveiled at midnight on New Year`s Day.

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor looks fierce in 'Animal' first look, fans cannot keep calm!

In the first look poster, Ranbir Kapoor looks deadly as he holds an axe in his hand.

On Sunday, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, director of `Animal` took to his Instagram handle and dropped the `killer` first look of Ranbir Kapoor. The crime drama flick undoubtedly features Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar.

In the first look poster, Ranbir Kapoor looks deadly as he holds an axe in his hand. Animal`s first look has Ranbir Kapoor holding an axe in his hand. Fans are blown away.

Soon after the first look of the film went on floors, it took the internet by storm. "Dayumm," a fan wrote in the comments. "This is insane," another user stated. "Dead," a fan wrote. "Kadak buddy," another fan commented.

Apart from Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri have key roles in the film. Shooting for `Animal` began in April this year amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

`Animal` is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar`s T-Series, Murad Khetani`s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga`s Bhadrakali Pictures. Apart from `Animal`, Ranbir will also be seen in Luv Ranjan`s rom-com `Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar` which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

