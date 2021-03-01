Ranbir Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's 'Animal' to hit screens on this festival

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Animal' marks Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi film, following the 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh'. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra in key roles. 

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Animal', headlined by actor Ranbir Kapoor, is scheduled to be released during the Dusshera festival next year. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra also round the cast of the movie.

'Animal' marks Vanga's second Hindi film, following the 2019 blockbuster 'Kabir Singh'. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar.

"'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to have a Dusshera 2022 release," T-Series shared on its official Twitter handle.

The makers had announced the film earlier this year with an audio teaser, giving a sneak peak into the world of 'Animal'. The dialogues of the film are being penned by writer duo Siddharth and Garima, who previously collaborated on 'Kabir Singh'. Ranbir Kapoor also has the untitled Luv Ranjan romantic-comedy scheduled to open theatrically on March 18 next year. It also stars Shraddha Kapoor. 

