Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's Pic From The Sets Of 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Are In Love

New Delhi: Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor fronted Animal is in the headlines for many reasons. Rashmika's fans are eagerly waiting to watch her coming on the screen for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor. As the excitement among the fans was already sky-high, now the recently leaked shooting pictures have taken the excitement to another level.

Exclusive pictures of Rashmika and Ranbir are taking social media by storm and the audiences are loving the adorable, fresh pairing and chemistry between the lead pair. The film despite being a heavy crime drama film also offers a romantic track, which is created between Rashmika and Ranbir, and the fans are eagerly looking forward to watching this casting coup pulled off by the director.

Rashmika who is known as the National Crush has a sizable fanbase also Ranbir who enjoys a good fanbase, and they both come together for a film is the most exciting pair in recent times. The duo was shooting at a remote location near Delhi, and the pictures of them with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spread like wildfire and the fans shows their excitement by tweeting the pictures from the sets.

Woww

Pyaari smile @iamRashmika mam mangalsutra bindi perfect wife look ~ Punjabi bahu



Now I am really Excited for this bang dhamaka flim #animal #Ranvirkapoor swag time #rashmikamandanna pic.twitter.com/5CvB9DFtkp — Rashmika Bengali Fc (@rash_nisha) June 18, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on the sets of Animal #RanbirKapoor #RashmikaMandanna #Animal pic.twitter.com/nSW1uTe691 — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) June 18, 2023

Meanwhile besides, Animal, Rashmika also has the much-awaited Pushpa 2 in the pipeline, alongside Allu Arjun, also including Rainbow and VNR Trio.