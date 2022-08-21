NewsEntertainmentMovies
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' receives mixed reactions from Twitterati as the film releases on OTT. It released on 19th August on Amazon Prime Video.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 10:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • It also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in prominent roles
  • The film failed miserably at the box office

New Delhi: After Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Shamshera’ failed to fetch audiences at the theatres, it geared for an OTT release on 19th August. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video just three weeks after its theatrical release.  

As soon as it came on the OTT platform, netizens were quick to share their reviews of the film. A section of the fans praised the film, particularly Ranbir Kapoor’s acting and wondered how did the film failed at the box office. “Hard to believe that an ENTERTAINING film like #Shamshera is a failure in the box office. The only thing Ranbir Kapoor lacks is sheer good luck. Others are just luckier than him that they get away with Shit films. One of the Greatest actors India has ever produced. An all-rounder,” wrote one fan. “PLEASE DO YOURSELF A FAVOUR AND WATCH IT #Shamshera He Never Disappoint With His Acting Skills & Screen Presence,” added another. 

However, a section of netizens also panned the film for being boring and having poor CGI values. “Exactly I just opened to see any technical or CGI values thie movie would have after watching it for 10mins I felt it so pathetic and poor directional and tech values I had to stop and watch KGF2 again which was worth,” wrote one user on Twitter. Some of the fans even called the worst Bollywood movie ever. “I watched #Shamshera only for #RanbirKapoor but even he can't save this movie....2022 will be one of the worst movies Bollywood has ever made..#Shamshera tops no 1 position,” a user added. 

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead, ‘Shamshera’ received mixed to negative reviews from critics. It was a flop at the box office with a worldwide gross collection of 63.58 crore rupees. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and is directed by Karan Malhotra.  

