Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s Trailer Crosses 75 Million Views in 24 Hours

New Delhi: The buzz and anticipation for the trailer of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ were already high and the audience was waiting to see the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha whose glimpse we saw in the title announcement. And now that the trailer is out, it has taken the internet by storm as it was the number 1 trend on YouTube and got more than 75 million views in just 24 hours.

The likes and comments were overwhelming with how fresh the pair looked and how excited audiences are to see the rom-com in the theaters. The virtual whistles on the hotness of Ranbir and Shraddha could almost be heard for real. Several critics, eager audiences, and fans have said that this Ranbir & Shraddha starrer is touted to be a definite blockbuster going by all the comments.

The music of the film with just a hint of the track sung by Arijit have already caught up with the fans demanding to release of the video. The stunning visuals, hilarious lines and a quirky twisted and new age plot added to the sizzling chemistry of the lead pair. Now March 8 seems too far away to wait and catch this roaring entertainer in the theaters.

Watch the trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.