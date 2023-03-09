Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' Gets A Happy Start, Earns More Than Rs 7 Cr On First Day

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' released on Holi and is winning the hearts of fans. Netizens are excited to see Shraddha back on the screens and Ranbir's romcom avatar is everyone's favourite. The film did decent business on its first day of release and minted ₹ 7.85 crores.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the first-day earnings and wrote, "#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar at national chains… *Day 1* [Wed] biz… #PVR: 3.65 cr #INOX: 2.75 cr #Cinepolis: 1.45 cr Total: ₹ 7.85 cr Nett BOC. #TJMM 2023 releases… national chains only - *Day 1* biz… #Pathaan: ₹ 27.08 cr #Shehzada: ₹ 2.92 cr #Selfiee: ₹ 1.30 cr"

The film also stars veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Taran Adarsh gave the film a big thumbs-up. He took his review to Twitter and wrote, “#OneWordReview… #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar: WINNER. Rating: 4 Star Refreshing take on romance and relationships… #PKP, #PKP2, #SKTKS, now #TJMM, #LuvRanjan ticks all the right boxes yet again… #ShraddhaKapoor terrific, #RanbirKapoor outstanding… Chartbuster music. #TJMMReview".

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.