Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's Film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' Leaked On Torrent Sites On The Day Of Release

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' released today and is winning the hearts of fans. Netizens are excited to see Shraddha back on the screens and Ranbir's romcom avatar is everyone's favourite but, the film has become the latest victim of piracy. As per News18, the film has been leaked in full HD versions on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockers and others.

The Luv Ranjan directorial is now available on torrent sites and people are searching the film using the keywords TJMMFree Download, TJMM MP4 HD Download, TJMM Tamil Rockers, TJMM Telegram Links, TJMM Movie Free HD Download and TJMM Free Download Link, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Tamil Rockers and others. The film is available for download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, HD.

The film also stars veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi in pivotal roles.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a big thumbs-up. He took his review to Twitter and wrote, “#OneWordReview… #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar: WINNER. Rating: 4 Star Refreshing take on romance and relationships… #PKP, #PKP2, #SKTKS, now #TJMM, #LuvRanjan ticks all the right boxes yet again… #ShraddhaKapoor terrific, #RanbirKapoor outstanding… Chartbuster music. #TJMMReview".

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.