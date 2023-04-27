topStoriesenglish2599973
NewsEntertainmentMovies
TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAR

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' Completes 50 Days In Theatres

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' was released on 8th March this year and has successfully completed its 50 days in 185 cinemas across the nation. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 06:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' was released on 8th March this year and has successfully completed its 50 days in 185 cinemas across the nation.
  • The film not only received a great response from youngsters, but it also catered to the family audience due to which it conquered the box office windows with its massive collection in India and across the globe.

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' Completes 50 Days In Theatres

New Delhi: The film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' came as a breath of fresh air in Bollywood as it treated the audience with a power-packed dose of family entertainment. With an engaging story and fresh pairing of the star cast, the film truly pulled a mass audience to the theatres. The film is ruling the hearts of the audience with its chartbuster songs, and catchy dialogues which are still taking rounds on social media. 

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' was released on 8th March this year and has successfully completed its 50 days in 185 cinemas across the nation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is one of the most successful films released in India this year. The film not only received a great response from youngsters, but it also catered to the family audience due to which it conquered the box office windows with its massive collection in India and across the globe. The film collected around 176 Cr. at the Indian box office and still counting. Having paved a long path at the box office, the film completing its 50 days indeed speaks a lot about the love the film has been receiving from the audiences. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?