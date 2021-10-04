हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor to play Ram, Hrithik Roshan Raavan in Ramayana? Know deets!

Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are reportedly approached by Nitesh Tiwari for his magnum opus Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor to play Ram, Hrithik Roshan Raavan in Ramayana? Know deets!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: There have been multiple speculations after Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan were reportedly spotted at the building that has Jackky Bhagnani’s office on Saturday (October 2). However, it is now learnt that the two stars visited Namit Malhotra’s office - that is in the same building as Bhagnani’s for a closed-door meeting around the epic, Ramayana with Namit, Madhu Mantena and director Nitesh Tiwari.

“This was among their first joint meeting with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who play Raavan and Ram respectively. They discussed the massive vision of this project and even the tentative plans of taking it on floors sometime in the second half of next year,” revealed a source to Pinkvilla. The team is yet to have an actress on board to play the role of Sita.

In an earlier interview to the web portal, producer Madhu Mantena had informed that an announcement about the cast of Ramayana will be done on the occasion of Diwali, however the source has now informed Pinkvilla that it might take some more time before the cast of the film is finalized.

“Hrithik will be off to Abu Dhabi for the shoot of Vikram Vedha within a fortnight, whereas Ranbir too will gear up to complete director Luv Ranjan’s next, followed by the final 10-day shoot of Brahmastra. Before they get going with other projects, the creative team wanted to meet to discuss some basic stuff around Ramayana,” added the news report.

If things are finalized, this will be the first time that actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor would collaborate on a project.

