New Delhi: The stir that the Animal trailer has created amongst fans is something never seen before. While the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film's glimpses and songs have seen a great response people are surely excited to watch the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer on the big screen.

The biggest proof of this excitement has just been witnessed with the crazy response the film's advance booking has got. Bhushan Kumar produced Animal's advance bookings opened a few hours back and since then 10000 tickets have been getting sold every hour.

Very few Indian films' advance bookings have seen this kind of a frenzy. This only proves what a blockbuster Animal might be. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal.

The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to take viewers on a thrilling ride on 1st December 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and it features Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.