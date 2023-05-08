Rani Mukerji To Alaya F: Actresses Who Aced Their Roles As A Journalist- Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood has produced a large number of films featuring feisty and strong journalist characters who left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. However, in recent times, playing a journalist on screen is getting more popular with B-town actresses. Here are the actresses who have aced the roles of journalists -

Alaya F – U-Turn

Ever since she has started her career as an actor, Alaya F has been unanimously praised for her choice of films and characters and taking the road less travelled; the latest one which has been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry and critics alike is Radhika Bakshi, her character in ‘U-Turn. While Alaya took on the challenge of essaying the demanding role of a journalist with great finesse at such a young age, she has delivered a remarkable performance by carrying the film on her shoulders. She shines in intense scenes and commands a good screen presence. After the success of 'Freddy' and now 'U-Turn', she is considered as one of the most sought after and bankable GenX actors of Bollywood!

Yami Gautam Dhar – Lost

While ‘Lost’ featuring Yami Gautam Dhar was praised for being an intriguing and thrilling ride, the prolific performer Yami Gautam Dhar was equally appreciated for taking on the role of a spunky crime reporter who investigates the missing of a college student. The versatile actress also met a few senior crime journalists during the making of the film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan – Satyagraha

Kareena Kapoor Khan played Yasmin, an aggressive and passionate journalist in the multi-starrer film, Satyagraha, directed by Prakash Jha. While Kareena is known for playing glamorous roles mostly in her career, her performance as the obstinate and headstrong Yasmin demonstrated her acting prowess in this film.

Rani Mukerji – No One Killed Jessica

One of her best performances till date, Rani Mukerji as feisty television journalist Meera, takes up the case of Jessica Lal murder. Rani's character was inspired from the different TV news reporters covering the case. Meera takes up the cause as Sabrina loses all faith in her ability to ever bring her sister's case to justice. Rani was highly praised for her performance as a staunch journalist and got much critical acclaim.