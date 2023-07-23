Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Reach Bareilly’s Jhumka Chowk To Promote 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Mumbai: As Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for their next release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, the duo recently turned the spotlight towards themselves with their colourful avatar at Bareilly’s iconic Jhumka Chowk.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Dharma Production dropped a picture and wrote, “Rocky finally found Rani's Jhumka at Bareilly! Thank you for the warmest welcome, this is what you call iconic! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year - in cinemas this Friday.”

The ‘Gully Boy’ co-stars arrived in Bareilly and strolled effortlessly hand in hand, all while their song 'What Jhumka' played in the background, adding to the joyous ambience. Alia channelled her character Rani, who wears stunning sarees in the film, for the occasion. She opted for a beautiful yellow saree and elevated her look with minimal make-up.

Ranveer, on the other hand, left everyone drooling with his dapper look. He looked dapper in all black outfit. His cool hairdo amped up his style quotient.

The film marks filmmaker Karan Johar's comeback after seven years. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ stars Ranveer, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and is set to hit the theatres on July 28.

The movie promises to be a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music. There were also many scenes of the two romancings and fighting, celebrating all kinds of festivals with their families, and possibly a wedding.

