Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy earns Rs 128 crore

New Delhi: Powerhouse of talent Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has emerged as the winner at the Box Office. The film was lauded by the audience and critics alike and it was touted as one of Zoya Akhtar's best directorials. However, the new releases seem to have hampered Gully Boy's growth.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#GullyBoy is limited to premium multiplexes at select metros... Biz on [third] Sat and Sun should see an upward trend, a norm these days... [Week 3] Fri 1.18 cr. Total: ₹ 128.28 cr. India biz."

Gully Boy' presents the Alia and Ranveer in a never-seen-before avatar.

The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz are seen in pivotal roles

The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has earned Rs 118.35 crore in its second weekend.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.