Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is India's official entry for the Oscars

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is India&#039;s official entry for the Oscars

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is India's official entry for the Oscars. The film was helmed by Zoya Akhtar.

Zoya's brother Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter to share the news, he wrote, "GullyBoy has been selected as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. #apnatimeaayega 
Thank you to the film federation and congratulations #Zoya @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani & cast, crew and hip hop crew."

Gully Boy was jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film revolves around the story of an aspiring rapper Murad, who comes from a poor family but beats all odds to make it big in the Indian music industry while Alia Bhatt as Safeena plays his love interest.

The film also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

