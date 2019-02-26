हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy slows down at Box Office

Check out the collections

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy slows down at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's latest outing Gully Boy has witnessed a slow growth at the Box Office on the second week. Although the film has entered the 100 crore club, it is not clear whether it would survive the onslaught of two new releases Lukka Chuppi and Sonchiriya this Friday.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#GullyBoy is slowing down... Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya arrive on Fri... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 120.80 cr. India biz."

'Gully Boy' presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar.

The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has earned Rs 118.35 crore in its second weekend.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.

Tags:
Gully BoyRanveer SinghAlia BhattZoya Akhtar
Next
Story

Sridevi's last film 'Mom' to release in China

Must Watch

PT3M41S

PM Modi addresses public rally in Rajasthan’s Churu