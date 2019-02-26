Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy slows down at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's latest outing Gully Boy has witnessed a slow growth at the Box Office on the second week. Although the film has entered the 100 crore club, it is not clear whether it would survive the onslaught of two new releases Lukka Chuppi and Sonchiriya this Friday.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#GullyBoy is slowing down... Lifetime biz will depend on how it trends at metros/premium multiplexes when #LukaChuppi and #SonChiriya arrive on Fri... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr, Sat 7.05 cr, Sun 7.10 cr, Mon 2.45 cr. Total: ₹ 120.80 cr. India biz."

'Gully Boy' presents the two stars in a never-seen-before avatar.

The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has earned Rs 118.35 crore in its second weekend.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.