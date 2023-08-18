Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-Starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' Mints Rs 300 Crore Globally

New Delhi: Despite the release of two big films ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’, the craze among the fans for Karan Johar’s recently released romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ does not seem to end. The film has now entered the Rs 300 crore club globally.

The film marks KJo’s return to the director’s chair after seven years. On Friday, Dharma Productions shared the news and wrote, “A prem kahaani that is winning hearts ACROSS THE GLOBE!. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas NOW!”

The film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead roles was released on July 28.

Soon after the production house shared the news, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “Wooow congratulations to the entire team of Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Well deserved.” “More Crores to go,” a fan wrote.

The film marks second collaboration of Ranveer and Alia after ‘Gully Boy’. In India the film has minted Rs 140 crore.

On Friday, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani remains STEADY in Week 3, standing firm against two mighty opponents [#Gadar2 and #OMG2]… [Week 3] Fri 2.35 cr, Sat 3.70 cr, Sun 4 cr, Mon 2.65 cr, Tue 3.54 cr, Wed 1.60 cr, Thu 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 140.02 cr. #India biz.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial film ‘Don 3’ which will hit the theatres in 2025.

Whereas, Alia will be next seen in the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.