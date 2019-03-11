Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy crosses $10 million in international Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's latest outing Gully Boy has packed a punch on International Box Office as well. After performing amazingly at the Indian Box Office, the film has earned over $10 million in the international Box Office.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote,

#GullyBoy crosses $ 10 mn in international markets... Excellent in USA+Canada [contributed more than 50% of revenue]... Total after Weekend 4: $ 10.086 mn [₹ 70.46 cr]...

USA+Canada: $ 5.265 mn

UAE+GCC: $ 1.892 mn

UK: £ 623k

Australia: A$ 929k

#Overseas

Gully Boy' presents the Alia and Ranveer in a never-seen-before avatar.

The venture is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz are seen in pivotal roles

The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has earned Rs 118.35 crore in its second weekend.

A strong positive word of mouth publicity doing the rounds on social media will further push the crowd to throng the theatres in huge numbers.