Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy out of Oscars

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's critically acclaimed film Gully Boy was chosen as India's official entry to Oscars this year but turns out the film didn't impress The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. On Monday, the names of ten shortlisted films were released in the Best International Feature Film and sadly, Gully Boy didn't feature in the list.

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy out of Oscars

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's critically acclaimed film Gully Boy was chosen as India's official entry to Oscars this year but turns out the film didn't impress The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. On Monday, the names of ten shortlisted films were released in the Best International Feature Film and sadly, Gully Boy didn't feature in the list.

The films that are shortlisted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are 
Czech Republic- The Painted Bird
Estonia- Truth and Justice
France- Les Misérables
Hungary- Those Who Remained
North Macedonia- Honeyland
Poland-Corpus Christi
Russia-Beanpole
Senegal-Atlantics
South Korea-Parasite
Spain-Pain and Glory”

The entire cast and crew of Gully Boy were over the moon after it was chosen as India's official entry to Oscars. Taking to social media, Ranveer had expressed his happiness. He wrote, "We are so thrilled that #GullyBoy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. 
Thank you to the Film Federation of India, Aparna Sen, Supran Sen, Anindya Dasgupta, members of the jury and a big congratulations to our spectacular cast and crew. "

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is based on the life of rappers Divine and Naezy, who followed their passion and rose to face despite the hurdles in life. Apart from Ranveer and Deepika, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

