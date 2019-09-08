close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh - Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' to release in Japan in Oct

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', which has premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and won the Best Film award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is all set to release in Japan in October.

Ranveer Singh - Alia Bhatt&#039;s &#039;Gully Boy&#039; to release in Japan in Oct

Mumbai: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', which has premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and won the Best Film award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, is all set to release in Japan in October.

"I am very happy, very proud that Gully Boy is releasing in Japan. I have never been to Japan but only learnt, heard and seen the most wonderful things about the land of the rising sun," said Ranveer, who was excited by the news.

The actor, who essayed a role of a rapper in the movie added: "I hope to come there someday - 'Gully Boy' is releasing in Japan and it's a very happy and proud moment for us all who have worked on the film - that our film has travelled to the vast nation of Japan and we hope that you all see it and you all like it."

'Gully Boy' is loosely based on the life of street rappers Divine and Naezy. The film also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz and Siddhant Chaturvedi in supporting roles.

Tags:
Gully BoyAlia BhattRanveer Singh
Next
Story

Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput – Shraddha Kapoor starrer witnesses growth at box office

Must Watch

PT3M44S

Amit Shah, Venkaiah Naidu mourns veteran lawyer Ram Jethmalani's demise