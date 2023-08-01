trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643152
Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Mints Over Rs 50 Crore In 4 Days

'Rocky Aur Rani...' follows the love story of the titular couple who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

Last Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 01:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earns Rs Rs 7.03 crore on Monday
  • Film crosses Rs 50-mark at Box Office
  • It follows the love story of the titular couple who belong to contrasting backgrounds

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Mints Over Rs 50 Crore In 4 Days

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, has earned Rs 52.92 crore at the domestic box office in the first four days of its release, the makers said Tuesday.

The family entertainer, directed by Johar in his 25th anniversary year, also features cinema veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Johar's banner Dharma Productions shared the film's latest collection on its official social media pages. "This kahaani of the Randhawas & Chatterjees is filling the box office with entertainment and love!" the production company posted on Twitter.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to the banner, the movie earned Rs 7.03 crore on Monday, bringing up total earnings from Rs 45.90 crore to Rs 52.92 crore.

'Rocky Aur Rani...' follows the love story of the titular couple who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

