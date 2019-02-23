हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' remains steady at box office

The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt&#039;s &#039;Gully Boy&#039; remains steady at box office
Image Courtesy: Youtube Grab

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are basking in the success of their latest release, 'Gully Boy'. The film has emerged to be a super-hit and received immense love from the audience as well as the critics. Alia and Ranveer have been widely appreciated for their performances and the latter has even turned a rapper for the venture. 

'Gully Boy' hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine's Day and opened up with a whopping Rs 18 crore. Within 8 days of its release, the film crossed the 100 crore mark at box office and it continues maintaining its stronghold. 

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter. 

"#GullyBoy shows decent hold at metros [target audience] on [second] Fri... Biz on [second] Sat and Sun should witness ample growth, since plexes tend to register substantial footfalls over the weekend... [Week 2] Fri 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 104.20 cr. India biz.", he wrote.

The film has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The song, 'Apna Time Aayega' has turned into some sort of youth anthem and people can't stop praising Ranveer for his rapping skills. Alia, too, has been lauded for her performance.

'Gully Boy' had its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany. Zoya, Ranveer and Alia attended the prestigious festival and posed for the shutterbugs.

It hit the screens on February 14, 2019. 

Tags:
Ranveer SinghAlia BhattGully Boygully boy collectionsZoya Akhtar
Next
Story

Total Dhamaal day 1 collections: Anil Kapoor- Madhuri Dixit starrer gets a flying start at box office

Must Watch

PT1M4S

80 Tea Garden workers dead after consuming toxic liquor in Assam

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close